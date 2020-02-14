Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
4:00 PM
Fishers American Legion
9091 E. 126th St.
Fishers, IN
Timothy Richard Pratt


1965 - 2020
Timothy Richard Pratt Obituary
Timothy Richard Pratt

Timothy Richard Pratt Passed away Feb. 6 '20 at his home in Carmel, IN.

Born May 16 1965 He is the Son of Pamela K. Hash.Brother to James Michael, David Oris, and Elizabeth Ann Other family members include Aunts & Uncle, Patty Murphy, James A. & Kimberly K. Hash. Along with many Cousins, Nieces, and Nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held Feb.22nd. A short service starting at 4pm,

Visiting shortly after until 6pm. at the Fishers American Legion 9091 E. 126th St. Fishers IN. 46038
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020
