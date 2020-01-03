|
Timothy Smith, Jr.
Indianapolis - 77, went peacefully to our Lord on December 24, 2019.
Tim was born on April 1, 1942, in Covington, GA, a bedroom community outside of Atlanta, to Timothy Smith, Sr., a hard working blue-collar father who would one day become a pastor, and Leila (Johnson) Smith, a loving housewife and mother who would ultimately have 7 children. When Tim was 2 or 3, the family moved to a community north of Cincinnati, OH, called the Village of Glendale, where Tim spent his formative years.
At that time, Glendale schools were segregated. Tim attended the Eckstein School, which served only African American children. Integration was accomplished when Tim's and other children's parents successfully sued, after which Tim attended Glendale Elementary. He then attended Princeton High School where he excelled in academics, developed a love of poetry, and competed as a pole vaulter, winning medals and setting records.
He enrolled in the Univ. of Cincinnati School of Engineering and was accepted into the cooperative program, necessitating a move to Atlanta to work at the Lockheed Georgia Co. located in Marietta, GA. Tim became the first African American cooperative engineering student at Lockheed Georgia, and was acknowledged in the local press and also in Jet Magazine.
Four years later, Tim completed his engineering degree and accepted a position at Naval Avionics Facility in Indianapolis, where he worked for 3 years. While at Naval Avionics, Tim was appointed to the Captain's Human Rights Committee, which sought advice from employee committee members on fairness in the workplace.
Tim left Naval Avionics to establish a real estate/construction firm, Solar Development Corporation, that he started along with two partners. This firm built homes in Indianapolis' inner-city under an FHA mortgage program.
In 1969, he met and married an amazing and wonderful woman - the love of his life - Dobbie Stringer from Troy, Alabama. They enjoyed a 50-year union and had one child, their daughter Heather Louise Smith, that they referred to as their One Jewel. Tim and Dobbie both affectionately called each other "Smith" - which greatly confused their young daughter!
When the FHA program ended, Tim closed his real estate/construction firm and accepted a position with Xerox Corporation that lasted 11 years. The tug of entrepreneurialism led him and Dobbie to co-found Perfect Impressions Printing and Graphics in 1981. Their business served greater Indy and other cities around the country until 2017, when they both retired from the business. The business was successful enough to allow them to give back to the Indianapolis Community's many local civic organizations in a variety of ways.
Tim served on several boards including the Board of Directors for Park Tudor School and United Way of Central Indiana. He chaired the United Way Minority Key Club (n/k/a the Diversity Leadership Circle), one of the nation's first minority giving programs in the United Way network. He was a member and a past Sire Archon of the Sigma Pi Phi Fraternity-Alpha Eta Boulé.
Tim had affectionate nicknames for all his siblings. He loved watching college and NBA basketball. Tim had a dry sense of humor, personified "keep calm and carry on," and was never rattled. He was a dedicated mentor. Tim was polished, creative, kind, and patient. He had a gentle spirit and maintained lifelong friendships. Tim was also meticulous in every way, from his speech to his dress. Tim was a man who carried himself with dignity and grace. He was a loving son, husband, father, brother, uncle, nephew, and cousin. A dedicated member of Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, Tim gave support and service to the church and was a true servant of God.
He is preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memories include his wife of 50 years, Dobbie Stringer Smith, daughter Heather (Erwin Susara) Smith, siblings Glenda Y. Shroufe, Rev. Mary V. (John) Turner, Dr. Curtis N. (Naomi) Smith, Herbert L. Smith, Reva V. (Rev. Elbert) Matthews, Frederick E. (Rheba) Smith, two sisters-in-law Irene Blue and Idell (Dink, Jr.) Shipman, and a host of nieces and nephews and lifelong friends.
A service in celebration of Tim's remarkable life will be held at Witherspoon Presbyterian Church, 5136 Michigan Road, Indianapolis, on Saturday, January 11, 2020, with visitation with the family starting at 10 a.m. followed by the service beginning at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org) and Rock Steady Boxing (rocksteadyboxing.org).
Arrangements handled by Stuart Mortuary, Indianapolis.
The family expresses deep gratitude to Darrell Davis, Dr. Stephen and Ann Jay, and Gary and Celeste Mann.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 3 to Jan. 9, 2020