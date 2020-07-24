1/1
Timothy Vern Moore P.e.
1942 - 2020
Timothy Vern Moore, P.E.

Carmel - Timothy Vern Moore, P. E., 77, of Carmel, IN died peacefully on July 3, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL with his wife and children by his side. He was born to Vern and Esther Moore in St. Joseph, MI on July 13, 1942. Tim graduated from South Bend Central H. S. and attended Purdue University, earning a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering in 1965. After working for various A/E firms, he started his own company, Moore Engineers, P. C. in 1988, and sold it after 24 years of exceptional projects to a national engineering firm. Some of his most notable designs include Lucas Oil Stadium, Bankers Life Fieldhouse, the Conrad Hotel, I. U. Basketball Facility, the Forum at Fishers, and the Marriott Convention Centers in Indianapolis and Louisville. Tim was well respected and considered an expert in his field for over a half of a century and left his mark in Indianapolis and across the country.

He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Susan, and children, Kimberly (Michael) Koch, Kelly Payton and Brian (Lauryn) Moore, six talented grandsons, whom he dearly loved, and five siblings. His passion was his family. He was a great story teller for all ages. In later life, he loved to travel, spend time with family and friends, and play golf with his wife. He will be missed by many but is now pain free and earning those hole-in-ones on his heavenly golf course.

Due to COVID, a private ceremony will be held. Donations can be made at Simon Cancer Center for GU research www.cancer.iu.edu/giving in his name.

Please visit www.indianafuneralcare.com for his eulogies and to share your memories of Tim.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 24 to Jul. 26, 2020.
