Tina Marie (Shaffer) Springman



Fort Myers, FL - Tina Marie (Shaffer) Springman died June 3rd, 2020. She was born July 5th, 1969. She was preceded in death by dad, Don Shaffer, sister, Susan Shaffer, and fiancé, Chris Hill. She is survived by mother, Lone Meyer of Ft. Myers Beach, FL, daughter, Jessica Shaffer of Indianapolis, IN, son, Lukas Springman of Indianapolis, IN, brother, Mike (Danielle) Shaffer of Indianapolis, IN, sister, Janice (Ron) Heyboer of Jamestown, IN, significant other, Bob Betchel, and nieces and nephews.









