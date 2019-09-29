|
Toby Sachs Blickman
Indianapolis - 98, a lifelong Indianapolis resident, passed away peacefully at her family home of more than 65 years. Toby was a devoted wife and she and her husband, Sol, grew up a few blocks from one another on North New Jersey and Central. They were married for 57 years. Toby was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister, and aunt. She attended Henry Coburn School 66, graduated from Tudor Hall in 1939, and from the University of Illinois in 1943 where she was President of Alpha Epsilon Phi sorority. Her lifelong passion was first and foremost her family, and she provided them with enduring love "every day of every year." The family enjoyed many memorable trips together and summers at their Lake Manitou cottage in Rochester. Toby was a voracious reader well into her 90's, never without a suspense novel and loved watching tennis and college basketball. Despite her age, she always said that she still felt 18 years old, and she held fast to that positive and strong spirit throughout her life.
She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, was active in the Sisterhood, and served in many leadership roles there. Toby and Sol were generous philanthropists who made profound contributions to the community. They established the Blickman Educational Trail Park at White River through a gift of land to the Indianapolis Parks Foundation. Then Mayor Peterson said at the dedication ceremony, "Mr. and Mrs. Blickman's generous contribution to our park system will help ensure Indianapolis youth and their families can benefit and learn from the city's precious natural resources for generations to come."
Toby was predeceased by her loving husband, Sol, by her loving parents, Sarah and Philip Sachs, her brother, Arthur, and her daughter-in-law Teresa. Toby is survived by her four children, Neil, Andrew, Michael (Barbara) and Rita (Tim Kesler); her grandchildren, Meghan, Natalie, Allison (Jamie) Lazin, Jeffrey (Rachel), Kristie (Austin), Shari, and Slaton (Samantha); her great-grandchildren, Olivia Lazin, Emery Lazin, Bo Wilder Blickman, Norah Blickman, and Dylan Trefethen, all of whom will fondly remember their Grams; her sister, Betty Sachs; and her dear niece Janice Victor Bea. The family extends its gratitude to her very special friend and caregiver, Andi Greathouse, and to the wonderful caregivers from Senior Home Companions and At Home Preferred.
Toby leaves a legacy of love, intelligence, strength, compassion, grace, and generosity and she will always have a special place in the hearts of all who knew her.
Private graveside service will be held for family only. The family respectfully requests privacy at this time. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Toby's memory be made to the YES Fund at the Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation, www.ihcindy.org. Friends may leave a memory at www.arnmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, 2019