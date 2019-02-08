|
|
Todd Andrew Canfield
Indianapolis - Todd Andrew Canfield, 48, of Indianapolis, died of natural causes on February 2, 2019, in his home. Todd was born November 23, 1970, to William and Barbara (Shaw) Canfield. Todd worked at Tube Processing Corporation. After a hand injury he learned to play pedal steel guitar, and he found a warm and supportive community at Arthur's Music Store in Fountain Square. Todd lived his life on his own terms, with intellectual rigor and curiosity, a remarkable talent for creating beautiful and practical work with his hands, and immense enthusiasm for his wide range of interests. He was a talented creator, a true friend, a generous soul, and a loving and beloved son and brother.
Todd is survived by his mother, his sister Tracy Canfield and brother-in-law Jacob Schlitz, and his sister Sarah Canfield.
Visitation will be held at 11 am, Saturday, February 9, at Gundrum Funeral Home, 1603 E. Broadway, Logansport, Indiana. The memorial service will follow at 12 pm.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 8, 2019