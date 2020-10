Or Copy this URL to Share

Todd Andrew McLaughlin



Todd Andrew McLaughlin age 57 of Coral Springs, FL passed away on September 25th, 2020. Todd was born in Indianapolis on February 14th, 1963, the youngest of 2 children. Todd grew up in Beech Grove, Indiana, graduated from Beech Grove High School and graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor's Degree in Engineering.









