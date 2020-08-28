Todd B. Haydon
Zionsville, IN - Todd B. Haydon, 80, passed away on August 25, 2020 in Zionsville, Indiana. He was born on June 5, 1940 in Chicago, Illinois to Dr. George B. Haydon and Jennie Meta Guenther Haydon. He was a former resident of Noblesville, Indiana and of Centerville, Ohio.
He is survived by his beloved wife Annette E. (Tidings) Haydon, whom he married in 1967. Also surviving him are three daughters: Rachel Haydon of Lawrence, Kansas; Julie Haydon of Indianapolis; and Leah Frances Baldridge with her husband, Joshua Foster, of Indianapolis. He is also survived by grandchildren Cayman Baldridge and Ava Baldridge; and by three sisters and their families: Gail Pinsky, Harriet Blackburn, and Ellen Dudney.
Todd grew up in Cincinnati, Ohio and was a member of the Woodward High School Class of 1958. He attended Denison University in Granville, Ohio where he earned a B.S. in biology with a minor in chemistry in 1962. He also attended the University of Cincinnati and received an M.B.A. in marketing in 1964.
He was a top salesman for chemical engineering supplies and services for W.R. Grace/Betz-Dearborn. As an area manager for the Dayton, Ohio area and the District Manager for Indiana, he repeatedly earned the company's highest annual sales award from 1973 until his retirement on January 1st, 2000.
Todd had previously enjoyed decades of recreational boating and water skiing up to his retirement. He also had been a licensed pilot and would fondly speak of his 1950 Piper PA-20 "Pacer" airplane and the 1964 Ford Mustang he once owned. He was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Cincinnati, Ohio and Noblesville, Indiana prior to moving to Zionsville, where he and his wife Annette attended St. Luke's United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. In his retirement Todd became a member of New Horizons Swing Band, where he played baritone and alto saxophone.
A private funeral service will be held on September 3, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Online condolences may be viewed at www.flannerbuchanan.com