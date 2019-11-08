|
Tom Corwin
Mooresville - Mooresville — Tom Wayne Corwin, 72, died Wednesday, November 6th, 2019 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Indianapolis following a severe stroke. He leaves his wife of 50 years, Sarah (Wilson) Corwin; his son Christopher S. Corwin and his wife Katie B. Corwin; his son Joshua S. Corwin and his wife Erin and their children Sophie, Caleb, and Elise; his daughter Amanda (Corwin) Uhlrich and her husband Jason and their children Audrey, Anna, and Clara; and many close friends. Born in Princeton, IN on January 17th, 1947, Tom was raised in Mt. Carmel, IL, the son of George and Glendale Sperry Corwin; he spent his adult-life as a resident in the Indianapolis area. Tom met and began dating Sarah his junior year at Mt. Carmel High School from where they both graduated in 1965. Tom and Sarah then attended Indiana Central College from where they both graduated in 1969 - Tom with a bachelor's degree in Mathematical Education. Tom would spend his professional career in the educational world first teaching math and computers and over-seeing the introduction of computers in the Wayne Township school system. In 1992 he became Assistant Superintendent for the Plainfield School Corporation from where he retired in 2004. Tom, the ultimate do-it-yourselfer, loved being with his family more than anything. He also had a life-long passion for fishing, camping, working outside, watching golf, and being a servant to those around him. Visitation will be Monday, November 11th from 3:00p - 6:00p immediately followed by the 6:00p funeral service at Hazelwood Christian Church, 9947 S County Rd 0, Clayton, IN 46118. Arrangements by Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield. www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019