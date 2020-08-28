Tom H. Mullineux



Fishers - Tom H Mullineux, 90, passed away peacefully at home after a long and courageous battle with congestive heart failure, August 23, 2020, surrounded by family with his loving and devoted wife Carolyn at his side holding his hand. Tom was born to the late Dr. Lawrence and Helen (Holmes) Mullinuex on April 1, 1930 in Chicago, IL.



Tom was raised in Chicago, Illinois and Wooster, Ohio by two loving sets of parents; father Lawrence and stepmother Joanie Mullineux; mother Helen and stepfather Celand Hudson. He graduated in 1948 from Wooster High School. He attended Kenyon College and Michigan State University where he qualified for the Helsinki Olympic games in gymnastics on the trampoline and bars.



He developed a love affair with the water while serving in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War at the Great Lakes Training Center as a swimming instructor. He also served aboard a Fletcher Class Destroyer in the Mediterranean.



Tom became a certified Master Diver and Instructor many years after his Navy service, serving as a scuba instructor and an adjunct professor at DePauw University and the University of Indianapolis; teaching scuba classes at Baxter YMCA and RHI Hospital.



He dove extensively throughout the Mediterranean and Caribbean Seas, Central America, Los Rogues and Venezuela and up and down the eastern coast. In addition, he worked with a group of Indiana University divers in Micronesia and Lake Michigan plotting and mapping two ships to be placed on historical registers.



Past experiences include being a puppeteer in Chicago doing "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" for elementary schools, appearing in various productions at The Belfry, Civic & Athenaeum Theaters, modeled for Hart Schaffner Marx in Chicago, accomplished pilot, avid motorcyclist, professional photographer for Michigan State University newspaper, served on the Speaker's Bureau of the White River State Park Commission, past president of the Kiwanis Club of downtown Indianapolis, board of directors for the Baxter YMCA, proud member of the Service Club of Indianapolis, Gyro Club, Broad Ripple Sertoma Club and served as a substitute teacher for the Hamilton Southeastern School District.



He founded and owned Sound & Equipment Company in Noblesville for 19 years; selling and installing audio/video/telephone systems. Notable projects completed included the first educational/television broadcast station in Indiana for St. John's Township High School in Lake County and the Audio Video Connection of the School of Education, Indiana University. Both installations were featured on the front cover of Broadcast Engineering publication.



Later, he worked as Director of Marketing for a leading architectural/engineering firm, served as Vice President for a major general contracting firm and retired from Skillman Corporation in June 2006 after 23 years of service in their Business Development Division.



In 1976, he married the love of his life, Carolyn (Jones-Perkins) Mullineux. He and Carolyn were married 44 years. They raised eight children; four of which were his brother Lawrence and wife Anne's children. Lawrence and Anne were killed in a private plane crash in 1982. Tom and Carolyn have devoted their lives and given selflessly to family and friends. They enjoyed travel all over the country and the world, gathering treasured memories.



Tom was preceded in death by daughters Kimberly Ann Mullineux and Mary Christine (Mullineux) Crawford, son Tuck Christian Mullineux; niece Helen Christine Mullineux and nephew Price Mullineux; brother Lawrence Mullineux and sister-in-law Anne Mullineux; sisters Mary Ann Wilson and Nancy Filner.



Survivors include wife Carolyn; son, Michael Terens Mullineux; beloved grandchildren, Tyler (Krissy) Crawford, Travis Crawford, Taylor Crawford, Vincent Mullineux, twins Austin and Lucy Mullineux; niece Susie (Mullineux) Schreiber, nephew Chip Mullineux; sisters Wendy Elder and Jane Clark; many loved nieces and nephews; extended family members; lifelong scuba buddies and many neighbors and friends.



Services will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Fishers New Hope Presbyterian Church, officiated by Rev. Jennifer Lipinski. A larger Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.



As his last selfless act, Tom donated his body to the Indiana University Anatomical Research Program.



In lieu of flowers, donations can me made to the Broad Ripple Sertoma Club, Indianapolis Downtown Kiwanis Club and Fishers New Hope Presbyterian Church.



Carolyn would like to thank Sarah Hunt and all the staff at Community Heart Hospital and Noblesville Prairie Lakes Rehab for their expertise and care. She would also like to thank the many family and friends for their love, prayers and support over the last several months and years.



A special thank you to our rock of support, our niece, Mrs. Beth Arkanoff.









