Rev. Tom Henry Lee, Sr.
Indianapolis - Rev. Tom Henry Lee, Sr., 90, Indianapolis, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services are private with interment, at Crown Hill Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Saturday, May 16 9 am~10:30 am.
Indianapolis - Rev. Tom Henry Lee, Sr., 90, Indianapolis, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020. Services are private with interment, at Crown Hill Cemetery. Drive-through viewing Saturday, May 16 9 am~10:30 am.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 13 to May 14, 2020.