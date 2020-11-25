Tommie Lee Curlin, Sr



79, died Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at St. Vincent Hospital, Indianapolis, IN of natural causes.



Services will be at 12:00 noon, Monday, November 30, 2020 at Gamble Funeral Home, Hopkinsville, KY with the Rev. Danny Miles, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery, Cadiz, KY,



A native of Trigg County, KY, he was born December 2, 1940, son of the late Curtis and Elvira Wimberly Curlin.



Tommie was a retired Vice Principal of the Indianapolis Public School System. He was affiliated with Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Indianapolis.



He is survived by his three sons-Christopher D. (Rhonda) Curlin, Mark D. (Raina) Curlin, Tommie L. (Alexandra) Curlin, Jr., daughter Yolanda S. (Kevin) Penn, Carmel, IN; brother, Oliver M. Curlin, sisters, Oneita Perkins, Shirley Ann (Ronald) Redd, Izora (Ronald) Bullock. Step-daughters, Latasha Neely, Roni Ford, Indianapolis, In; 13 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren









