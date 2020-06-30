Tommy Edward Brendle
Indianapolis - Tommy Edward Brendle, 81, of Indianapolis passed away on June 28, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife, Sharon Ann Brendle. Services will be held privately by the family and are entrusted to Flanner Buchanan—Washington Park East. For an online memorial, please visit www.flannerbuchanan.com. Flowers to 10722 E Washington St. Indianapolis, IN 46229 by 8AM Monday, July 6th.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 30 to Jul. 2, 2020.