Toni Lynn Thomas
Ms. Toni Lynn Thomas, 31, Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service May 20, at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.