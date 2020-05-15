Toni Lynn Thomas
Toni Lynn Thomas

Ms. Toni Lynn Thomas, 31, Indianapolis, passed away May 9, 2020. Celebration of Life Service May 20, at 12 p.m. with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service at Stuart Mortuary Chapel. Interment at Sutherland Park Cemetery.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
20
Visitation
10:00 AM
MAY
20
Celebration of Life
12:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Stuart Mortuary, Inc. - Indianapolis
2201 North Illinois Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Stuart Mortuary
