Services
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
317-839-6573
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
7:00 PM
Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home
106 Shaw St.
Plainfield, IN 46168
View Map
Tony Marchiando Obituary
Tony Marchiando

Plainfield - Tony G. Marchiando, age 90, was preceded in death by Clara L. Marchiando. He lived in Bradenton, Fl, and was formerly of Plainfield. He passed way December 30, 2019. He was born January 20, 1929 to the late George and Antonetta (Gespardo) Marchiando in Kohlor, WI. He was a US Army veteran of the Korean War. He was owner of Tony's Bar in Sheboygan, WI, and managed Tony's Bar in California and later owned Tony and Clara's Bar in Indianapolis, and co-owned Spring Hill Motel and Restaurant. He also was a dock worker for Yellow Freight retiring in 1986. He was a member of the Plainfield Eagles #3207, lifetime member of Speedway Moose #500, the American Legion Post #64, and the Palmetto Moose Lodge in Florida. Tony is survived by his companion of 15 years, Sandy Stansbury; two sons, George A. and John E. (Debbie) Marchiando; two daughters, Joyce A Tomlinson and Mary Jane White; a sister-in-law, Etta Marchiando; 6 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two son-in-laws, Omer Tomlinson and Don White; two brothers, Mattie and Sarifino Marchiando; and a grandson, Michael Tomlinson. Funeral services will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the Hampton-Gentry Funeral Home, Plainfield, where friends may call on Thursday from 4:00 pm until service time at 7:00 pm. Inurnment will be at a later date in Clayton Cemetery. Contributions may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Online condolences may be sent to www.hamptongentry.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020
