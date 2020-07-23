1/
Torrey Elizabeth Jaquay
1981 - 2020
Torrey Elizabeth Jaquay

Torrey Elizabeth Jaquay was our Beloved daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, and friend.

Born April 26, 1981 at St. Joseph Hospital in Nashua, NH.

Resided in Amherst, New Hampshire: attended the Amherst Congregational Church, the Village Pre-School, and Wilkins Elementary School. Moved to Dunlap, Illinois in 1990: attended Dunlap Elementary School and the Dunlap Methodist Church. Moved to Carmel, Indiana in 1992: attended Woodbrook Elementary School, Clay Junior High School, and graduated from Carmel High School in 1999. She completed undergraduate courses at IUPUI in Indianapolis and Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana.

Passed May 24, 2020 at home in the Fountain Square area of Indianapolis, IN.

Survived by parents, Holly & Floyd, sister Heather (nephew Oliver), brother Floyd E, (Jessica, nieces Esme & Jemima), uncle Nelson Jaquay (Betti), uncle Justin Jaquay (Sandy), aunt Mary Jaquay Wilson (Doug), uncle Bill Howe (Sandi), aunt Ann Gonthier, dog Teddy, and cats Dexter & George Michael.

Join us in celebration of her life - Saturday, July 25, 6-8 pm, Milktooth, 534 Virginia Avenue, Indianapolis




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Milktooth
