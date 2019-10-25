|
Trace Daniel Bulger
Noblesville - Trace Daniel Bulger, 23, died on October 23, 2019, at home with his family in Noblesville. Trace's name means courageous or battler, which are qualities that defined him. Now and forever, Trace will battle for his friends and family to join him in heaven.
Trace is survived by his parents, Dan and Amy, and younger sisters, Shaelen and Maris, as well as many beloved extended family members. He also leaves behind an indelible legacy on the Guerin Catholic High School, Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, and Wabash College communities.
Trace was gifted with many talents. He excelled as a student, athlete, artist, disciple, and leader.
Trace graduated with honors from Guerin Catholic and made the Dean's List at Wabash College. He was a varsity athlete in football and track & field in high school and college.
An aspiring Renaissance man, Trace was majoring in Art, sang in the Golden Voice choir, and created his own poetry website. Inspired by his family, Trace was a deeply faithful young man. He was very involved at Our Lady of Grace Church and the Newman Center at Wabash.
Trace was a leader. He was strong and principled as well as compassionate and personable. He thrived when others were counting on him and was brave in the face of challenge. Others gravitated towards Trace because he was both mighty and magnanimous.
Trace's communities rallied around him and his family during the last few years of his life in a battle against a degenerative, neurological disease. Those many acts of support stand as a testament to the spectacular man Trace was and was becoming. Now that Trace's suffering has ended, he has nothing to hold him back from acting bravely and faithfully for eternity.
Visitation will be from 1:00-3:00 pm and 5:00-7:30 pm, with a group Rosary being said at 7:30 pm, on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, 9900 East 191st Street, in Noblesville. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 at the church. Burial will immediately follow at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery in Indianapolis.
Condolences: www.randallroberts.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 25 to Oct. 26, 2019