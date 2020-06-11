Traci Jo Sommer
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Traci's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Traci Jo Sommer

Shelbyville - Traci Jo Sommer, 54, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Heritage House.

Born October 14, 1965 in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of Bill Ware and Judy (Deckard) Ware.Other survivors include sons- Tony Miano (wife Emma) of Shelbyville, Vinny Miano (wife Morgan) of Indianapolis, Rocky Miano of Shelbyville; sister Kelli Klaiber (husband Steve) of Indianapolis; nephews Jakob Rines of Indianapolis, Jordan Klaiber of Jacksonville Beach, FL, nieces Lilli Rines of Indianapolis, Klancy Klaiber of Indianapolis; and grandchildren Mason & Mayleigh Miano. She was preceded in death by her father.

Mrs. Sommer had lived in this area for 3 years after previously living in Indianapolis.She was employed & retired from Amtrak. Traci graduated from Southport High School.

Traci enjoyed live music, especially Tim McGraw, her ice cream dates with her dad, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Rd, Shelbyville, IN 46176 visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service.

Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
20
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Glenn E George & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Glenn E George & Son Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Glenn E George & Son Funeral Home
437 Amos Road
Shelbyville, IN 46176
(317) 398-4599
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved