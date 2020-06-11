Traci Jo Sommer
Shelbyville - Traci Jo Sommer, 54, of Shelbyville, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020 at Heritage House.
Born October 14, 1965 in Indianapolis, she was the daughter of Bill Ware and Judy (Deckard) Ware.Other survivors include sons- Tony Miano (wife Emma) of Shelbyville, Vinny Miano (wife Morgan) of Indianapolis, Rocky Miano of Shelbyville; sister Kelli Klaiber (husband Steve) of Indianapolis; nephews Jakob Rines of Indianapolis, Jordan Klaiber of Jacksonville Beach, FL, nieces Lilli Rines of Indianapolis, Klancy Klaiber of Indianapolis; and grandchildren Mason & Mayleigh Miano. She was preceded in death by her father.
Mrs. Sommer had lived in this area for 3 years after previously living in Indianapolis.She was employed & retired from Amtrak. Traci graduated from Southport High School.
Traci enjoyed live music, especially Tim McGraw, her ice cream dates with her dad, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon at Glenn E. George & Son Funeral Home, 437 Amos Rd, Shelbyville, IN 46176 visitation will be from 10:00 am until the time of the service.
Online condolences may be shared at glennegeorgeandson.com
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.