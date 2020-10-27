1/1
Tracy Denise Crowe
Tracy Denise Crowe

Indianapolis - Tracy Denise Crowe was born Feb 24th 1963 to Turisha J & Michael E Crowe Sr, in Indianapolis, they preceded her in death. Also preceded in death by Keisha R Whitley & Michael E Crowe Jr. She passed unexpectedly Oct 10th, 2020.

She is survived in death by her children, Dorian(Maria) & James(Alicia) Winston, Omarrie Wallace, Tracy Talley; brother, Shaun Whitley (Jessica). Leaves behind 4 grandchildren and a host of loving family and friends.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
