Travis Murl Jones
Indianapolis - Travis Murl Jones, 90, a more than 80 year resident of Indianapolis has passed away. He was a Veteran of the US Army '46-'47 and the US Navy '48-'52, including the Korean War. Visitation will be held at Legacy Cremation Funeral Home - Indianapolis, March 1st, 2019 from 10-12, with a service to follow at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Sylvia Denman presiding and burial at Floral Park Cemetery, including military honors. He was born in Macon County, TN to the late Willie Franklin Jones and Effie Mae Knight Jones Wix. Travis was raised in Indianapolis by the late Willie and Gertie Coley. He was also preceded in death by brothers Clovis, Indianapolis; James, Des Moines, IA; Jesse of Lafayette, TN; sister Lois, Chicago, IL. Travis is survived by his wife Mary Ann Whitlock Jones, step-sons Virgil Whitlock and wife Nitonia Whitlock, Michael Whitlock, and Rocky Carter, daughter Diana Sue Jones and one half-brother Maxie Wix, Mount Juliet, TN. He worked at Chrysler for 35 years and later as a Speedway tour bus driver. Travis was a member of Community Caring and Sharing Church; Wayne Post 64 American Legion; Speedway Moose Lodge 4917; and Speedway VFW Post 1587.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019