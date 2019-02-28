Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Legacy Cremation Funeral Home
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
12:00 PM
Legacy Cremation Funeral Home
Indianapolis, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Travis Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Travis Murl Jones

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Travis Murl Jones Obituary
Travis Murl Jones

Indianapolis - Travis Murl Jones, 90, a more than 80 year resident of Indianapolis has passed away. He was a Veteran of the US Army '46-'47 and the US Navy '48-'52, including the Korean War. Visitation will be held at Legacy Cremation Funeral Home - Indianapolis, March 1st, 2019 from 10-12, with a service to follow at 12:00 P.M. with Pastor Sylvia Denman presiding and burial at Floral Park Cemetery, including military honors. He was born in Macon County, TN to the late Willie Franklin Jones and Effie Mae Knight Jones Wix. Travis was raised in Indianapolis by the late Willie and Gertie Coley. He was also preceded in death by brothers Clovis, Indianapolis; James, Des Moines, IA; Jesse of Lafayette, TN; sister Lois, Chicago, IL. Travis is survived by his wife Mary Ann Whitlock Jones, step-sons Virgil Whitlock and wife Nitonia Whitlock, Michael Whitlock, and Rocky Carter, daughter Diana Sue Jones and one half-brother Maxie Wix, Mount Juliet, TN. He worked at Chrysler for 35 years and later as a Speedway tour bus driver. Travis was a member of Community Caring and Sharing Church; Wayne Post 64 American Legion; Speedway Moose Lodge 4917; and Speedway VFW Post 1587.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.