Troy Carl Mosley
1925 - 2020
Troy Carl Mosley

London, Kentucky - Troy was born in London, KY, December 7, 1925 and was called to God June 18, 2020. Troy served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from the RCA plant in Indianapolis. Troy is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Sharon and Michelle; and sons, Shawn and Shannon. Two daughters, Sandy Whitehead and Rene' Walk are with God and waiting for Dad. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at London Funeral Home, 879 S. Main St., London, KY. www.londonfuneralhome.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
London Funeral Home
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
