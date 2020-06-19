Troy Carl Mosley
London, Kentucky - Troy was born in London, KY, December 7, 1925 and was called to God June 18, 2020. Troy served in the U.S. Navy during WWII and retired from the RCA plant in Indianapolis. Troy is survived by his wife, Nancy; daughters, Sharon and Michelle; and sons, Shawn and Shannon. Two daughters, Sandy Whitehead and Rene' Walk are with God and waiting for Dad. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at London Funeral Home, 879 S. Main St., London, KY. www.londonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.