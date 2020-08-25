1/1
Troy Stephen Cord
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Troy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Troy Stephen Cord

Indianapolis - Age 57, passed away on August 23, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1963 in Tokyo, Japan, where his father was stationed in the United States Navy. Troy grew up in Shelbyville, IN where he attended High School. He moved to Indianapolis and established his career as a Maintenance Supervisor in the Multifamily Real Estate Industry for many years.

Troy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Stefanie (Bonine) Cord; son, Brad (Chelsea); daughter, Lily; mother, Guadalupe "Lu" Cord; 2 grandchildren; and 3 sisters. Troy is preceded in death by his father, J. Gregory Cord.

Family and friends will always remember Troy's love of his children, pets, building model kits, camping, and all things NASCAR. Services will be private, due to the Pandemic. Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Indy Humane at https://indyhumane.org/




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services – Lawrence
5215 N Shadeland Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46226
(317) 562-0145
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved