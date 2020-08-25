Troy Stephen Cord
Indianapolis - Age 57, passed away on August 23, 2020. He was born on February 8, 1963 in Tokyo, Japan, where his father was stationed in the United States Navy. Troy grew up in Shelbyville, IN where he attended High School. He moved to Indianapolis and established his career as a Maintenance Supervisor in the Multifamily Real Estate Industry for many years.
Troy is survived by his wife of 20 years, Stefanie (Bonine) Cord; son, Brad (Chelsea); daughter, Lily; mother, Guadalupe "Lu" Cord; 2 grandchildren; and 3 sisters. Troy is preceded in death by his father, J. Gregory Cord.
Family and friends will always remember Troy's love of his children, pets, building model kits, camping, and all things NASCAR. Services will be private, due to the Pandemic. Arrangements provided by Legacy Cremation & Funeral Services - Lawrence. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to Indy Humane at https://indyhumane.org/