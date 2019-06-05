|
Troy Wesley Bankert
Chagrin Falls, OH - Troy Wesley Bankert, age 55, of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, passed away late Tuesday evening, May 28 in a plane crash in Northeast Ohio. Born on April 4, 1964 in Indianapolis, he was the son of Sandra Ann (Lumpkins) and the late Paul Wesley Bankert, Sr. Troy attended Tipton High School, graduating in 1982 and would later serve his country in the United States Marine Corps, leaving as a Sergeant after 6 years. Afterward, he earned his bachelor's degree at Florida International University and eventually his law degree at Hofstra University in New York City.
Troy was a man of many hobbies and was always eager to learn. Everyday brought a new adventure for him. He was full of fun facts. You couldn't watch a movie without him giving you the full filmography of every actor. He was an avid snacker and loved cooking his family a good meal whether that was breakfast B's & G's or a delicious steak. He loved a good adventure, whether that meant driving fast cars or flying his 1967 Piper. He lived and loved to the fullest and his heart was always open to helping others. He and his endless hugs will be sorely missed by all who knew him.
Troy is survived by his two sons, Lucas and Oliver Bankert of Chagrin Falls, Ohio, as well as his loving girlfriend of 11 years, Jennifer Otto of Newbury, Ohio, and her daughter and son, Sydney Otto of New York, New York, and Lance Cpl. Trevor Otto of Meridian, Mississippi, to whom he was like a second father.
Also surviving is his mother Sandra Ann (Lumpkins) Bankert of Kirklin, two brothers, Paul Wesley Bankert, Jr. (Sharon) of Zionsville and Curt Wesley Bankert of Kirklin; two sisters, Christy Jo Hopkins of Zionsville, and Gina Lynn McKinley (Mike) of Carmel; 8 nieces and nephews, Jessica, Daniel, Alysa, Charles, Joseph, Lance Cpl. Wesley, Sam, and Lance Cpl. Nicholas, as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins across the country.
A celebration of Troy's life will be held at The Gymnasium at Mts. Runn Church at 250 South 775 East, Zionsville, IN 46077 on Friday, June 7, 2019 beginning at 1 p.m. Military honors will be at 3:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting Troy's sons by donating to Troy Bankert's Legacy Fund at https://tinyurl.com/troygofundme
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 5, 2019