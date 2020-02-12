|
Trudie Duncan, passed away on February 11, 2020. She was the wife of Robert (Bill) Duncan. They shared 53 years of marriage together.
Born in Castleton, IN October 26th, 1939. She was the daughter of Earl and Gertrude Sowers.
Trudie was employed in the banking industry and ladies apparel sales on the north side of Indianapolis.
She is survived by her husband, Bill Duncan and her children, Terri Cosgrove, and her husband, John Cosgrove, Robbie Duncan, and his wife Sue Duncan, Jimmy Duncan, Jeff Duncan, and his wife Patti Duncan, Julie Loftis, and her husband Jimmy Loftis, and Kellie Stark. She was predeceased by her daughter Amy Duncan. She was the loving grandmother of 14 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020