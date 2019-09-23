Services
G H Herrmann Funeral Home
1605 S State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 787-7211
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 28, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Following Services
Trudie Yvette Deem


1939 - 2019
Trudie Yvette Deem Obituary
Greenwood - Beloved and adored mother Trudie Yvette Deem of Greenwood passed away on Friday, September 20, 2019. Born August 21, 1939, Vincennes, IN to the late Carl W. Bray and Julia Etta (Gentry-Bray) Madison. Wife of the late Paul R. Deem, Sr. Survivors are children: Laurie Wasser, Karen Deem (Edwina Loureiro), Jennie Deem, Paul Deem Jr., Pamela Gentry (J.D.), Kathryn Deem (Christos Baize); grandchildren: Sara, Emily (Tyler), Hanna, Cyrus, Rutger (Brooke), Lexi, Emma, John-John, Beth, Jon, Joe, Justin, Luke; great grandchildren: Dallas, Ellie, Ezra and Arlo; siblings Mike Madison, Joe Madison and Joni Broady. Visitation 3-6 pm, Saturday, September 28 at G. H. Herrmann Greenwood Funeral Home, 1605 S. State Road 135. Celebration of Life following. In memory of Trudie's courageous battle with Parkinson's, please donate to Michaeljfox.org/donate.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 23 to Sept. 25, 2019
