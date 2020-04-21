Services
Lauck & Veldhof Funeral And Cremation Services
1458 S Meridian St.
Indianapolis, IN 46225
(317) 636-6655
Resources
More Obituaries for Trudy Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Trudy Jane Brown


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Trudy Jane Brown Obituary
Trudy Jane Brown

Indianapolis - 68, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1951 to the late Virgil and Velma (Garl) Luttrell. Survivors include her children, Frankie Norman (Cara), Leslie Curtis (Richard) and Patricia Donovan; siblings, Kathleen Hudson, Danny Luttrell (Laurie) and Kelly Eaton (Chris); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brown; and brother, Virgil Luttrell. Services will be private with Rev. Timothy Wyciskalla. www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Trudy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -