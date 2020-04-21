|
|
Trudy Jane Brown
Indianapolis - 68, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. She was born on May 1, 1951 to the late Virgil and Velma (Garl) Luttrell. Survivors include her children, Frankie Norman (Cara), Leslie Curtis (Richard) and Patricia Donovan; siblings, Kathleen Hudson, Danny Luttrell (Laurie) and Kelly Eaton (Chris); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Brown; and brother, Virgil Luttrell. Services will be private with Rev. Timothy Wyciskalla. www.LauckFuneralHome.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020