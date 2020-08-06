1/1
Tyler Lansdell
Tyler Lansdell

Franklin - Tyler Jon Lansdell, 29, of Franklin, passed awayJuly 27, 2020 in Indianapolis.

Tyler was bornAugust 8,1990 in Indianapolis to Jon Lansdell and Lynda (Kahl) Lansdell, who survive.

Tyler was an artistic man who enjoyed painting and drawing. He enjoyed spending time outdoors, golfing. Tyler attended culinary school and enjoyed cooking.Tyler is survived by his father, Jon Lansdell; his mother, Lynda Lansdell; two brothers, Jordan Kahl and Jackson Lansdell and his grandparents, Georgia Kahl and Larry Kahl.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, JoAnne Lansdell and Joseph Roy lansdell.

A private celebration of life will be at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Jessen Funeral Home - Franklin Chapel.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2020.
