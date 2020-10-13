Ursula G. M. (Schumacher) Cline
Beech Grove - Ursula G. M. (Schumacher) Cline, 95, of Beech Grove passed away October 12, 2020. She was born October 25, 1924 in Bremen, Germany to the late Bernhardt and Margaret Schumacher.
Ursula will be fondly remembered by her children, May Cline-Pippen, Dona (William) Thomas, Bernard (Joyce) Cline, and Donald (Teresa) Cline II; grandchildren, LaRonika (Nate) Larson, Raechel (Mike) McCullough, Gregg (Clara) Thomas, Tracie (Jeremy) Rhynearson, Brandie (Jason) Sommerville, Lynnsey Cline, Joshua (Brittany) Cline; six great grandchildren; and several step-grand and great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, Ursula was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Cline; brother, Bernhardt Schumacher; and great granddaughter, Tallulah Larson.
Family will receive friends October 15, from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. A full obituary may be viewed at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com
.