Ursula G. M. (Schumacher) Cline
1924 - 2020
Ursula G. M. (Schumacher) Cline

Beech Grove - Ursula G. M. (Schumacher) Cline, 95, of Beech Grove passed away October 12, 2020. She was born October 25, 1924 in Bremen, Germany to the late Bernhardt and Margaret Schumacher.

Ursula will be fondly remembered by her children, May Cline-Pippen, Dona (William) Thomas, Bernard (Joyce) Cline, and Donald (Teresa) Cline II; grandchildren, LaRonika (Nate) Larson, Raechel (Mike) McCullough, Gregg (Clara) Thomas, Tracie (Jeremy) Rhynearson, Brandie (Jason) Sommerville, Lynnsey Cline, Joshua (Brittany) Cline; six great grandchildren; and several step-grand and great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Ursula was preceded in death by her husband, Donald R. Cline; brother, Bernhardt Schumacher; and great granddaughter, Tallulah Larson.

Family will receive friends October 15, from 12:00pm - 2:00pm at Forest Lawn Funeral Home, 1977 S. State Road 135, Greenwood, IN 46143. A full obituary may be viewed at www.forestlawncemetery-fh.com.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
12:00 - 02:00 PM
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
Funeral services provided by
Forest Lawn Memory Gardens & Funeral Home - Greenwood
1977 South State Road 135
Greenwood, IN 46143
(317) 535-9003
