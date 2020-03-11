|
Ursula Müller Reilly
Indianapolis - Born April 30, 1933 - Passed March 4 , 2020 . Ursula was born to Paul and Emily (Kawohl) Müller (deceased), in Ragnit, East Prussia. Ursula was preceded in death by her oldest son Keith Michael, daughter Catherine Dawn along with sisters Kate Boleman, Waltraut Einsle , Margaret Swinski ,Edith Sprenger, Erna Zoth , Luetta Müller and brother Guenther Müeller. Sister Elfreide (Elfie) Schlichter survives. Son Douglas (Deborah), grandson's Robert Michael and Matthew Aaron, and granddaughter Dusti Naomi Barker, nieces and nephews along with 4 great and 3 great-great grandchildren survive.
Ursula's life was upended in 1942 after being evacuated at the age of 9, she and her family were relocated, and in the process, lost a sister in Poland, subjected to bombing raids among other tragedies. They finally arrived in Oberstdorf,in Bavaria. The family lived in meager accommodations throughout the remainder of the war. Ursula ended up leaving in her late teens. Years passed as a single woman Ursula later met and married Kenneth Reilly and for the next 34 years was a loving and faithful wife and mother.
During that time she raised 3 children, lost her oldest son to cancer and during Ken's tour in Vietnam, ran the household and turned the family finances around. Her most notable work was in Fort Ord, California, where Max Factor courted her to become a regional sales rep, a transfer to Germany kept her from taking that offer. Travel and family were the main focus in Germany, Ursula was always called on to help translate, educate and help direct the family for the next three years. The Family's final assignment was Ft Ben Harrison,Indiana from 1973 until 1980. After Ken's retirement from the Army, Ursula continued to work for Walker Cleaners here in Indianapolis for the next several years.
Following her divorce, Ursula continued to work, lived on her own and later shared a condo with Catherine and finally retired and moved to Crestwood North, where she lived for 20 years before relocating to Crestwood West, independent living. Ursula loved Daschunds and her several parakeets, primarily named "Chipper". She loved to crochet and would create beautiful afghans and blankets and give most of them away as gifts. Each was a work of art. Ursula was truly a beautiful woman, a great cook, a talented crochetier and seamstress and she was always great at whatever she attempted. Visitation will be on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Crown Hill Funeral Home, 700 West 38th Street Indianapolis, Indiana. Celebration of Ursula's Life will be held at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate generously to the or similar association.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020