U.S. Army First Lieutenant Alan Bardach

Indianapolis - Graveside services will be held for U.S. Army First Lieutenant Alan Jensen Bardach at Crown Hill Cemetery, 700 W 38th St, Indianapolis, Indiana at 1:00 PM on October 5, 2019. Alan was killed in Vietnam in January 1968. His remains have recently been located by the Army and returned to the United States. Alan was the son of Thornton A. and Lillian G. Bardach. He was a 1961 graduate of Broad Ripple High School in Indianapolis and a 1966 graduate of Purdue University, where he was a member of the Phi Gamma Delta Fraternity. He is survived by his sister Ann Bardach Vollmar (David), his brothers Neil (Andrea), Lee (Gail) and Joel (Priscilla) Bardach, and his daughter Kristen Vandiver (Troy).
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Sept. 25 to Sept. 29, 2019
