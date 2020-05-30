Vaino Grayam
Greenwood - Vaino D. Grayam, age 86, formerly of Greenwood, IN, passed away in the early morning hours on May 29, 2020 in Indianapolis, IN.
Vaino was born on February 14, 1934 in Big Fork, MN to Shorty and Alice (Oslund) Grayam. Vaino was a graduate of Sullivan High School in Sullivan, IN. He earned his Bachelor's Degree (Political Science, German, Spanish) from Wabash College (Crawfordsville) where he attended on an academic and athletic scholarship and played starting quarterback for three of the fours years on the Wabash Little Giants Football team earning four varsity letters and was named Indiana Small Colleges Outstanding Quarterback his senior year and starting catcher on Wabash's baseball team for all four years and he was the team captain his sophomore, junior, and senior years, had a career batting average of .325, and earned four varsity letters in baseball as well; he played semi-pro baseball in Ames, Iowa upon graduation from Wabash. His athletic accomplishments were recognized with his induction into the Wabash College Athletic Hall of Fame in 1989. After his time playing in semi-pro baseball, he returned to his hometown of Sullivan, IN and taught Social Studies at Sullivan High School (1959 - 1961). He earned his Master's Degree (History) from University of Indianapolis (formerly Indiana Central College) in 1972. Vaino served as Mayor of Greenwood (1980-1983), a member of the Greenwood City Council (1972 - 1979), and a teacher of Social Studies and Spanish at Greenwood Community High School (1967 - 1995). Vaino was also a member of Greenwood Christian Church.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Nancy Sue (Taylor) Grayam of Indianapolis; a son, Thomas Grayam of Fort Wayne; two grandchildren, Erika Ann Taylor Freese (Larry) of Whiteland, and Evan Grayam Taylor (Crystal) of Indianapolis; three great-grandchildren, Haydyn Freese, Kennedy Freese, and Grayam Freese; one brother, Morton W. Grayam (Delores) of Tucson, AZ, and one sister, Marcella Fox of Farmersburg, IN, and multiple nieces and nephews in Indiana and around the country.
Vaino was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, James Grayam, Ed Grayam, and Robert Grayam, one half-brother, Phillip, one sister, Willamae Hoagland, and one daughter, Mary Susan Grayam Taylor.
A celebration of life for Vaino Grayam will be held at a yet to be determined date. Information will be forthcoming.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.