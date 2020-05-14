Valarie N. Billups
Valarie N. Billups

79, of Indianapolis passed May 4, 2020. Wake service is May 18th, 2020 from 5-9 pm at Universal Ministries World Wide 1927 E. 32nd St. Indianapolis, IN. May 19th, 2020 visitation 10-12 Noon, followed by private funeral service 1927 E. 32nd St., Indianapolis, IN. Burial at New Crown Cemetery.

Services rendered to Rawls Mortuary.




Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 14 to May 15, 2020.
