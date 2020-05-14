Or Copy this URL to Share

Valarie N. Billups



79, of Indianapolis passed May 4, 2020. Wake service is May 18th, 2020 from 5-9 pm at Universal Ministries World Wide 1927 E. 32nd St. Indianapolis, IN. May 19th, 2020 visitation 10-12 Noon, followed by private funeral service 1927 E. 32nd St., Indianapolis, IN. Burial at New Crown Cemetery.



Services rendered to Rawls Mortuary.









