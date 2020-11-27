Valentina I. Greenberg
Carmel - Beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away on November 25, 2020 at the age of 84. Mrs. Greenberg was born in Kiev, Russia on July 21, 1936.
She was a member of Indianapolis Hebrew Congregation. Mrs. Greenberg lost her beloved husband of 60 years, Dr. Shoil Greenberg in July of 2020. Survivors include her daughter, Anna (Gregory) Sechuga; grandsons and great grandsons. There will be a private graveside funeral in Beth-El Zedeck North Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Aaron-Ruben-Nelson Funeral Home.