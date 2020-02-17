Resources
Valerie Lee Zellner

Valerie Lee Zellner Obituary
Valerie Lee Zellner

On Tuesday morning, February 11, 2020 we said goodbye to Valerie Lee Zellner (64). She was a dedicated sister, mother, grandmother and friend. She is survived by her loving daughter Tiffany (Nick) Conover, her three beautiful grandchildren, former spouse Robert Blazek, her sister Cheryl, brother Edward and relatives across the country.

A Celebration of Life will be held this fall. In lieu of flowers consider donating in her memory to AA, General Service Office, Grand Central Station, Box 459, NY, NY 10163.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
