Faber, Va - Van Bryman Preddy, 59, of Faber, Va., died suddenly on April 25, 2020 at UVA Hospital. He is survived by his partner and best friend of 27 years, Maura K. Singleton; a sister, Jamie L. Preddy; his stepfather, John R. Ehman, and stepsister, Kelley Belkeir. Also missing his loving presence are his four-legged companions, Loretta, Mrs. Robinson, Delmont, and Obie.



He was preceded in death by his parents, James B. Preddy and Sandra



Van Hook Ehman. Van was born on Dec. 13, 1960 in Decatur, Illinois, and grew up in Springfield, Illinois. He felt a kindred closeness to all the creatures of the natural world, especially the small and vulnerable. As such, he was a lifelong rescuer of turtles and snakes on the road, a relocater of trapped spiders and bugs, a protector of our neighbors with wings and fins and fur. This sensitivity to all wild things was part of a spirit that was always kind, gentle, and generous.



Van had so many natural gifts, with music shining the brightest. He was the owner of Tonestack Amplifiers in Faber, Va., where he built customized guitar amplifiers and brought back to life countless more vintage amps, brought in by area musicians in sad and broken states. Van had a reputation for being able to repair almost anything, and his craftsmanship, perfectionism and obsessive love for what he did earned him a loyal client base over the years. In this highly technical field, as with everything that hemastered, Van taught himself. That was always his way.



We will miss his dark sense of humor (which unsettled so many people), his creative mind, and the way he always listened, with that rare quality of total acceptance. Those of us who loved him deeply do not say goodbye or farewell, only Sayonara—"Since it must be so."



Memorial contributions can be made to the Nelson County SPCA, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA, 22949.









