Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St Luke Missionary Baptist Church
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
12:00 PM
St Luke Missionary Baptist Church
Vanita Ann Powell Obituary
Vanita Ann Powell

Indianapolis - Vanita Ann Powell, 36, passed away on February 13, 2019. On Saturday, February 23, there will be a Celebration of Life Service at 12:00 p.m. with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at St Luke Missionary Baptist Church, and interment at New Crown Cemetery.

Survivors include her precious children; Ciaran Lee, Adrianne Evon, and Emersyn Andrea Redd, mother; Vickie A Dickerson Powell-Parham, father; Kenneth Powell, companion; Adrian Redd and grandmother; Linda Lee.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stuart Mortuary, Inc. Expressions of condolence and sympathy should be directed to: www.stuartmortuary.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on Feb. 21, 2019
