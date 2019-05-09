|
|
Vashni A. Hendricks
Indianapolis - Vashni A. Hendricks 50 passed away May 1, 2019. A native of Indianapolis IN she was a member of Mt. Vernon M.B.C. where she enjoyed attending service. She was employed by Marion County Sheriff Office as a dispatcher. She had a love for dancing and will be remembered for her beautiful personality. Leaving to cherish her memory are her brother Jerry Henry "P.J." Davis and maternal grandmother Lucille Ervin. Service will be Saturday, May 11, 11:00 a.m. at Mt. Vernon M.B.C. with calling from 9:00 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in New Crown Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Bluitt and Son Funeral Home. www.bluittandson.com
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on May 9, 2019