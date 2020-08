Vaughan T. OlsenFishers - Vaughan T. Olsen, 80 of Fishers, passed away August 3, 2020. Calling will be from 5:00 to 8:00 on Friday, August 7th at Flanner Buchanan-Oaklawn Memorial Gardens, Conner Suite. Additional calling on Saturday from 10:00 to 11:00 at Christ the Savior Lutheran Church, funeral service to follow from 11:00am to 12:00.Vaughan is survived by her husband, Perry C. Olsen; daughters, Sandra Darst (Marc), Nancy Golden, Carolyn Olsen, Linda Zirkelbach; grandchildren, Madeline and Meredith Golden, Perry A. Olsen, Erica and John Zirkelbach; sister, Rhoda Duve (George).Please visit flannerbuchanan.com to view the complete obituary.