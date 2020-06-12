Velda May Shaw Jimerson
94, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Velda was born on January 2, 1926 in Ballard County, Kentucky. She was a retired Qualified Medication Aide for Central State Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Farrie May Shaw; husband, Samuel Jimerson; sisters, Adele Griffin, Dora Yates and Emma Griffin and brothers, Louis Shaw and Jimmy Shaw. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be private with burial at Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan Floral Park. www.flannerbuchanan.com






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
