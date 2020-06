Velda May Shaw JimersonIndianapolis - Velda May Shaw Jimerson94, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on June 10, 2020 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Velda was born on January 2, 1926 in Ballard County, Kentucky. She was a retired Qualified Medication Aide for Central State Hospital. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lewis and Farrie May Shaw; husband, Samuel Jimerson; sisters, Adele Griffin, Dora Yates and Emma Griffin and brothers, Louis Shaw and Jimmy Shaw. She is survived by a host of nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. Services will be private with burial at Floral Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Flanner Buchanan Floral Park. www.flannerbuchanan.com