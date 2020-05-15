Velma B. Wright
1935 - 2020
Velma B. Wright

Indianapolis - 85, passed away on May 9, 2020. Velma was born on Feb 6, 1935. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
18
Graveside service
Washington Park North Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
2706 Kessler Blvd. West
Indianapolis, IN 46228
3172515959
