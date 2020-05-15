Velma B. Wright
Indianapolis - 85, passed away on May 9, 2020. Velma was born on Feb 6, 1935. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis.
Indianapolis - 85, passed away on May 9, 2020. Velma was born on Feb 6, 1935. A private graveside service will be held Monday, May 18, 2020, at Washington Park North Cemetery, Indianapolis.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 15 to May 16, 2020.