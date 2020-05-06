Velma Grace Miller
Indianapolis - Velma Grace Miller, 93, of Indianapolis, departed this life at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on her family's farm in Cass County, Indiana to the late John and Ethel (Mourer) Girard. Velma learned at a young age the importance of sacrifice and a hard day's work. She graduated from Royal Center High School in 1944 then went to work as a long distance telephone operator for Indiana Bell, while pursuing her bachelor's degree. She graduated in 1952 with her Bachelor's Degree and obtained her Master's Degree in Education in 1964, both from Butler University.
Velma worked as an elementary school teacher. Her career started with a year of teaching in Duluth, Minnesota. She then taught for IPS for 15 years. Lastly, she worked for Logansport Community School for 20 years, retiring in 1988.
After retiring Velma loved to travel with her sisters. She ventured to Florida, South Dakota,Texas and various parts of Mexico.
She enjoyed working out at Jordan YMCA, bowling, line dancing with Oasis, tutoring adult literacy classes, and was active in Hoosiers for Health. Velma was a member of First United Methodist Church of Logansport and then Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. She also completed a Bible Study Fellowship Program.
Velma was preceded in death by parents John & Ethel Girard; her husband, Gene Miller; her sisters, Arlene Girard and Phyllis Secor.
She is survived by her son, Gene O. (Angie) Miller; her grandsons, Gavin and Grayson Miller; sister, Eleanor (John) Robinson and a host of grateful students, friends and members of her church families.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 8th 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Leppert Mortuary 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Funeral to be held on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 am at the Mortuary with Pastor Andrew Charnstrom officiating with burial at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Union Chapel United Methodist Church.
Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
Indianapolis - Velma Grace Miller, 93, of Indianapolis, departed this life at home, surrounded by her family on Saturday, May 2, 2020. She was born on her family's farm in Cass County, Indiana to the late John and Ethel (Mourer) Girard. Velma learned at a young age the importance of sacrifice and a hard day's work. She graduated from Royal Center High School in 1944 then went to work as a long distance telephone operator for Indiana Bell, while pursuing her bachelor's degree. She graduated in 1952 with her Bachelor's Degree and obtained her Master's Degree in Education in 1964, both from Butler University.
Velma worked as an elementary school teacher. Her career started with a year of teaching in Duluth, Minnesota. She then taught for IPS for 15 years. Lastly, she worked for Logansport Community School for 20 years, retiring in 1988.
After retiring Velma loved to travel with her sisters. She ventured to Florida, South Dakota,Texas and various parts of Mexico.
She enjoyed working out at Jordan YMCA, bowling, line dancing with Oasis, tutoring adult literacy classes, and was active in Hoosiers for Health. Velma was a member of First United Methodist Church of Logansport and then Union Chapel United Methodist Church in Indianapolis. She also completed a Bible Study Fellowship Program.
Velma was preceded in death by parents John & Ethel Girard; her husband, Gene Miller; her sisters, Arlene Girard and Phyllis Secor.
She is survived by her son, Gene O. (Angie) Miller; her grandsons, Gavin and Grayson Miller; sister, Eleanor (John) Robinson and a host of grateful students, friends and members of her church families.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 8th 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at Leppert Mortuary 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240. Funeral to be held on Saturday, May 9th at 11:00 am at the Mortuary with Pastor Andrew Charnstrom officiating with burial at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Union Chapel United Methodist Church.
Online condolences are available at: www.leppertmortuary.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Indianapolis Star from May 6 to May 7, 2020.