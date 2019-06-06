|
Velma Jean Hayden
Indianapolis - Velma Jean Hayden, 88, passed away June 4, 2019. She was a wife, mother and long-time caregiver to young and old. Velma was also a member of Open Door Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Earl Hayden. Velma is survived by her daughters, Dana (Lynn) Snyder, Tina Hayden, Amy Hayden, Florence (Ron) Dunn and Merita King; brothers, Bill (Shirley) and Robert Whitis sister, Barbara (Jerry) Rees; 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Visitation will be 4pm-8pm Friday June 7, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Services will be 10am Saturday June 8, 2019 at Conkle Funeral Home Speedway. Burial will be at West Ridge Park Cemetery. Contributions may be made to the Open Door Baptist Church. Online condolences may be shared at www.conklefuneralhome.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on June 6, 2019