Velma Lucile Anderson
Indianapolis - Velma Lucile Anderson, a resident of Robin Run retirement community in Indianapolis, passed away on November 6, 2020 at the age of 94 with her family by her side. Velma is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Anderson, of LaPorte, Indiana and her son, Alan (Julie) Anderson, of Greenwood, Indiana; her four grandchildren, Caitlin Anderson, Marissa Anderson, Claire Anderson, and Mitchell Anderson; and her siblings, Donald (Bev) Boyer, Marie Boyer, and Oleta (Al) Smith. Her husband, Charles Anderson, and her daughter, Christina Anderson, predeceased her along with her grandson, Benjamin Gust, and a sibling, Georgia Kallgren.
Velma was born on September 25, 1926. She was the child of Orville and Emma Boyer, and she was born in Arkansas but grew up in Ardmore, Oklahoma. She met Charles at a roller-skating rink when he was stationed in Ardmore at the Gene Autry Air Base in Oklahoma during World War II. Charles and Velma married in 1946 after the end of the war, and they made their first home in Norwood, Massachusetts, where Charles had lived. In Norwood, Velma worked at Jordan Marsh and Charles worked at Plimpton Press, and Christina and Cheryl were born. They then moved to LaPorte, Indiana in 1960 when Charles was transferred to Plimpton Press. Alan was born in LaPorte. In 1972, Charles and Velma moved to Indianapolis where Charles worked for Litho Press. Velma has been a resident of Indianapolis for the last 50 years.
Velma was active in her church in LaPorte, IN and with First Congregational United Church of Christ in Indianapolis. She taught Sunday school at both churches and volunteered in many of the church activities. She was a member of Epsilon Sigma Alpha sorority, a philanthropic sorority, for over 65 years serving as President for a term. She was a member of People to People, International and hosted individuals from other countries for many years. She has volunteered for many organizations and was a temporary guardian for over 25 years for a young man living in a home for persons with disabilities.
The Celebration of Life service will be in the Nora Chapel of Leppert Mortuary located at 740 East 86th Street, Indianapolis, IN 46240 on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at 2:00 pm. There will be no visitation, and the service will be limited to family, relatives, and close friends of Velma. We encourage you to be a part of the celebration by viewing it via livestream and sharing your memories at www.leppertmortuary.com
. The gravesite services will follow at Washington Park North Cemetery located at 2702 Kessler Blvd., Indianapolis. Memorial Contributions may be made to Camp Riley through the Riley Children's Foundation located at 30 South Meridian, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204 or to the First Congregational United Church of Christ memorial fund located at 7171 North Pennsylvania, Indianapolis, IN 46240.