Services
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
317-925-3800
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
12:00 PM
Crown Hill Funeral Home
700 West 38th Street
Indianapolis, IN 46208
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Velva Orr
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Velva Virginia Orr


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Velva Virginia Orr Obituary
Velva Virginia Orr

Burnsville - Velva Virginia "Gini" Orr, 78, Burnsville, MN. passed away January 29, 2020. Gini worked many years as a Registered Nurse after graduating from Indiana University before her employment with the United States Postal Service began in which she retired after 25 years of service. She is survived by her daughters, Nanci J. Ruhl, Virginia M. Rhodes, Debra L. Davis ; grandchildren, Christopher A. Davis, Andrew Rimes, William Ruck, Samantha Rhodes, Karl Bryan Ruhl ; great grandchildren, Serenity-Lynn Rimes, Aiden Sergent, Aubrey Rhodes.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Velva's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Crown Hill Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -