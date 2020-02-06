|
Velva Virginia Orr
Burnsville - Velva Virginia "Gini" Orr, 78, Burnsville, MN. passed away January 29, 2020. Gini worked many years as a Registered Nurse after graduating from Indiana University before her employment with the United States Postal Service began in which she retired after 25 years of service. She is survived by her daughters, Nanci J. Ruhl, Virginia M. Rhodes, Debra L. Davis ; grandchildren, Christopher A. Davis, Andrew Rimes, William Ruck, Samantha Rhodes, Karl Bryan Ruhl ; great grandchildren, Serenity-Lynn Rimes, Aiden Sergent, Aubrey Rhodes.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020