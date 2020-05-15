Velvadene "Dena" BurnsOn May 13, 2020 Velvadene (Dena) Burns, went peacefully to be with her heavenly Father.Born Feb 12, 1927, in Anaconda, Montana to Zora and Clarence Wells, she was one of eight children. Dena was a wife, mother, grandmother, and greatgrandmother, homemaker, golfer and bridge player. She was proceeded in her death by her loving husband Paul E. Burns (married 54 years), and daughter Pamela Fagyal. She is survived by daughter Allyson Burns Ball (Gary) and 7 grandchildren: Paul Fagyal, Kimberly Piant, Phillip Ball, Eric Ball, Craig Ball, Elizabeth Moore, and Emily Witwer as well as 15 great grandchildren.Service is private. Memorial contributions can be made to the Salvation Army.