Vera Casper
1937 - 2020
Vera Casper

Zionsville - Vera Lee (Milligan) Casper, 83, of Zionsville, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 25, 2020. Vera was born June 17, 1937, a daughter of the late Richard and Vangie (Lyon) Milligan in Loogootee, IN. She married the love of her life, James Michael Casper on May 2, 1959. She graduated from Evansville College in 1959 with her Bachelors of Science in Nursing and worked as a caring, compassionate nurse for over 40 years. Survivors include her children: Stephen (Karen) Casper, Scott Casper, Sharon Fields, Stewart (Donna) Casper, Stacey (Jay) Hoelscher; 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren, 5 siblings and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Vera was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, and a grandson, Justin Casper. Family and friends will gather for visitation on Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 12-1p at St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church, 1870 W. Oak St, Zionsville, IN 46077. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow the visitation at 1pm. She will be laid to rest at a later date at Zionsville Cemetery. You are invited to view her full obituary online at www.simplicityfuneralandcremationcare.com where you may leave a condolence for the family. Due to the State of Indiana mask mandate, masks must be worn. Arrangements were entrusted to Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care of Zionsville.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Alphonsus Ligouri Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Simplicity Funeral & Cremation Care
125 West Sycamore St.
Zionsville, IN 46077
(317) 283-9921
