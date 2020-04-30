Vera E. J. Webb
1929 - 2020
Vera E. J. Webb

Mrs. Vera E. J. Webb, from Indianapolis, IN, recently of Deltona, FL, passed away on Sunday, April 26th, 2020 at the age of 91.

Vera was born to parents Vincent Dominic and Emily Scerilda (Pierson) McGlynn on March 20, 1929 in Hartford City, Indiana. She was the eldest of seven siblings. In 1949 Vera married George Paul Webb to whom she was married for 70 years and had 4 children, Jeffrey (Rose) Webb, Gregory (Gail) Webb, Cynthia Webb and Angela Bowen.

Vera was an Avon Representative for many years earning numerous awards for her salesmanship and customer service. She also worked in partnership with her husband George in founding and running multiple Youth Bowling Association tournaments for the Indiana State United State Bowling Congress Youth Association. Vera was the Matriarch of both the Webb and McGlynn families and has been the glue that held us together and the steady foundation upon which we thrive.

Vera was preceded in death by her husband George, son Gregory, daughter Angela, great granddaughter Eden, sisters Gloryanne, Marjorie & Lois (Sandy) and brothers David & Richard. She is survived by son Jeffrey Webb, daughter Cynthia Webb, sister Nicoletta Deck, 7 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

Vera will be interred at Oaklawn Memorial Gardens in Indianapolis with a small private ceremony. A memorial and celebration of life gathering will be planned in the Indianapolis area once social distancing guidelines are lifted. The family is grateful for condolences and requests donations to the Zionsville American Legion or the Indiana State United State Bowling Congress Youth Association in lieu of flowers




Published in The Indianapolis Star from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
