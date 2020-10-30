1/1
Vera Jean Wilson-Wolfe
1961 - 2020
Vera Jean Wilson-Wolfe

Indianapolis - 59 of Indianapolis passed away on October 27, 2020. Vera was born on August 9, 1961, to the late Isiah and Thelma Wilson. She was known for her loving and kind spirit to all who knew her. Vera leaves to cherish her memory her daughters, Latasha Wolfe-Bryant and Samantha Wolfe; son, Tilman A. Wolfe III; grandchildren, Lakyla Beard, Shadae Bryant, Tamantha Wolfe-Taylor, and Skyy Bryant; siblings, Audrey Wilson, Brenda Wilson, Rodney Wilson, Vonray Wilson, and Jerry Hollins. Visitation will be held from 11:00am-1:00pm with funeral service immediately following on Fri Oct 6, 2020, at Flanner Buchanan-Washington Park North. The burial ceremony will be held at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Trenton, Arkansas Sunday, Nov 8, 2020, at 1:00pm entrusted to Stephens Funeral Home of West Helena, AR.






Published in The Indianapolis Star from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
NOV
8
Funeral service
Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park North
NOV
8
Burial
01:00 PM
Pleasant Grove Cemetery
