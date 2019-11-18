Services
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
6827 CR 675 North
Mariah Hill, IN
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
6827 CR 675 North
Mariah Hill, IN
Vera L. Zingraf Obituary
Indianapolis - 80, passed away November 14, 2019. A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (ET) at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, 6827 CR 675 North, Mariah Hill, IN., with visitation one hour prior.

Vera is survived by her children, Timothy P. (Patty) Zingraf, Cave Creek, AZ, Peter J. (Rindy) Zingraf, Indianapolis, IN, Michael F. (Kelly) Zingraf, Fishers, IN, and Kimberly A. Zingraf, Carmel, IN; seven granddaughters, Paige Zingraf, Livermore, CA, Abigail Zingraf, Denver, CO, Courtney Johnson, Madeline and Noelle Zingraf, Indianapolis, IN, and Olivia and Ella Zingraf, Fishers, IN; a twin sister, Rosie L. (Dan) Hauser, Schnellville, IN; and brother, Michael A. (Patty) Wirthwein. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Zingraf; brother, Paul J. Wirthwein; sisters, Mary V. Steltenpohl and Betty L. Hoffman; beloved niece, Rebecca H. Klem; and great-nephew, Ian King.

Memorial contributions may be made to Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church and/or St. Jude Catholic Church CYO Program, 5375 McFarland Rd., Indianapolis, IN 46226. Final care and arrangements are entrusted to Shirley Brothers Fishers-Castleton Chapel. www.shirleybrothers.com.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star from Nov. 18 to Nov. 24, 2019
