Services
Hendryx Mortuaries Inc
11636 E. Washington St.
Indianapolis, IN 46229
317-894-7421
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuary-Cumberland Chapel
11636 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Hendryx Mortuary-Cumberland Chapel
11636 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
Washington Park East Cemetery
10612 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN
Vera Mae Lynch


1935 - 2019
Vera Mae Lynch Obituary
Vera Mae Lynch

Greenfield - Vera Mae (Bangel) Lynch, 84, of Greenfield, IN, passed away July 9, 2019. Visitation: Thursday July 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Hendryx Mortuaries, 11636 E. Washington St., Indpls, IN 46229. Services: Friday at 12:00 PM at the mortuary. Burial: Washington Park East Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019
