Vera Mae Lynch
Greenfield - Vera Mae (Bangel) Lynch, 84, of Greenfield, IN, passed away July 9, 2019. Visitation: Thursday July 11, 2019 from 5:00 PM - 9:00 PM, and Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM at Hendryx Mortuaries, 11636 E. Washington St., Indpls, IN 46229. Services: Friday at 12:00 PM at the mortuary. Burial: Washington Park East Cemetery. Online condolences may be made to www.hendryxmortuary.com. Hendryx Mortuaries is honored to be assisting the family with the services.
Published in the The Indianapolis Star on July 11, 2019